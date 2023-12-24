Antetokounmpo closed Saturday's 130-111 victory over the Knicks with a team-high 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.

While the perennial MVP candidate was plenty productive, it's only the second time since Nov. 26 that Antetokounmpo has failed to record a double-double or better. He's averaging 32.0 points, 11.6 boards, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch while leading the Bucks to an 11-2 record that has sent the team soaring to the top of the Eastern Conference.