Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads team with 26 points Tuesday

Antetokounmpo collected 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 loss to the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks in scoring while shooting well over 50.0 percent for the second consecutive contest. The Greek Freak also posted his second five-block game of March and continued to offer superior returns in the area of rebounds and assists as well. Given his mammoth role in the Milwaukee offense and team's ongoing postseason quest, his usage levels should remain at astronomical levels for what's left of the regular season.