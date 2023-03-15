Antetokounmpo racked up 36 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 14-24 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 victory over the Suns.

Antetokounmpo showed no ill effects from the hand injury that forced a three-game absence, following up his 46-point return with another double-double. Although the MVP candidate drew several fouls against the Suns, his free-throw shooting woes resurfaced once again, missing 10 of his 24 attempts.