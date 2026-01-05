Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads team with 37/11 double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo notched 37 points (13-17 FG, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-98 win over Sacramento.
Anteotokounmpo showed no ill effects from the calf injury that forced an extended absence in December as he soared to a third consecutive double-double. Each of the milsetones featured 30-plus points, shooting a dynamic 64.3 percent from the floor over the three-game span. The two-time MVP earns a few days of rest and should continue his tear of production Wednesday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Game-winning alley-oop Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go against Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable against Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in NYE loss•