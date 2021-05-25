Antetokounmpo finished Monday's Game 2 win over the Heat with 31 points (12-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 31 minutes.

The Bucks hit 10 threes in the first quarter alone and jumped out to a huge lead in a game that was never close. Despite hitting only one of his seven three-point attempts, Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 31 points, six of which came at the free throw line. Milwaukee can't count on hitting 22 three-pointers on a nightly basis, but the Bucks will head to Miami for Game 3 with an opportunity to seize full control of the series.