Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads way in win over Clippers
Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes Friday against the Clippers.
Despite recording his 21st double-double of the season, Antetkounmpo's totals weren't overly impressive by his lofty standards. That said, the Greek forward is one of, if not the best fantasy asset in the league this year. The only area in which he struggles is his free throw percentage, which has taken a nasty 13.6 percent dip from a year ago and is currently sitting at 59.3 percent seasonlong.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 35 in Detroit•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another dominant showing•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominant in 20 minutes•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Playing Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Free throw woes continue in victory•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...