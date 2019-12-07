Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads way in win over Clippers

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes Friday against the Clippers.

Despite recording his 21st double-double of the season, Antetkounmpo's totals weren't overly impressive by his lofty standards. That said, the Greek forward is one of, if not the best fantasy asset in the league this year. The only area in which he struggles is his free throw percentage, which has taken a nasty 13.6 percent dip from a year ago and is currently sitting at 59.3 percent seasonlong.