Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leads way with double-double
Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 27 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in only 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Playing on the second night of a back-to-back and dealing with some early foul trouble limited his court time, but Antetokounmpo still posted strong numbers, recording his 30th double-double of the season and scoring 25 or more points for the fifth time in his last six games.
