Antetokounmpo ended with 35 points (15-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-11 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes in Thursday's 107-100 loss to New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring and rebounding while adding a quartet of assists and reaching the free throw line a team-leading 11 times. Antetokounmpo has surpassed the 30-point mark in two of his last three games and in seven of his last 10 appearances. Over that 10-game span, Antetokounmpo has reached double figures in rebounds seven times.