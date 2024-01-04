Antetokounmpo accumulated 26 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 142-130 loss to the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo led all players in Wednesday's contest in rebounds while pacing the Bucks in scoring and assists and ending two dimes short of a triple-double in a high-scoring defeat. Antetokounmpo has tallied at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in four games this season, including in two of his last four outings.