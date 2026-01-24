default-cbs-image
Antetokounmpo exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Denver due to an apparent leg injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Giannis limped off the floor in the final minute of Friday's contest. He returned to the bench shortly thereafter, though it's unclear if he'll be able to check back in.

