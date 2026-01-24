Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leaves for locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Denver due to an apparent leg injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Giannis limped off the floor in the final minute of Friday's contest. He returned to the bench shortly thereafter, though it's unclear if he'll be able to check back in.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-double in loss to Thunder•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Near triple-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Strong line in win•