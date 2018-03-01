Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Leaves Wednesday's game with eye injury
Antetokounmpo was forced to go the locker room early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to an eye injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo appeared to get poked in the eye and after heading to the locker room early in the quarter, never re-joined his team back on the bench. The exact injury, and the severity of it, are still somewhat unclear at this point, so look for additional updates to be provided following the game. Prior to leaving, Antetokounmpo posted just 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes.
