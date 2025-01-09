Share Video

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Magic.

Antetokounmpo continues to deal with right patella tendinopathy but has suited up in each of Milwaukee's last five outings. The superstar forward is averaging 24.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 35.0 minutes across that span.

