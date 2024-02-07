Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to right knee patellar tendinitis.

This isn't a new designation for Antetokounmpo, who's appeared in 10 straight games despite the lingering knee issue. During that stretch, he's averaged 32.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes, so he shouldn't face any restrictions if he's cleared to suit up Thursday.