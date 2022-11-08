Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined for Saturday's win over the Thunder due to knee soreness but was back in the mix Monday after being initially labeled as probable. Barring a setback, the two-time MVP figures to be back in the starting lineup again Wednesday. Across nine appearances, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.