Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful for Game 2 versus the Heat on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo seems likely to miss Wednesday's game due to a lower back contusion he suffered on a hard fall in Game 1. Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles are all candidates to absorb some minutes if Antetokounmpo is ultimately ruled out.