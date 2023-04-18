Antetokounmpo (back) is doubtful for Game 2 versus the Heat on Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo seems likely to miss Wednesday's game due to a lower back contusion he suffered on a hard fall in Game 1. Jae Crowder, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles are all candidates to absorb some minutes if Antetokounmpo is ultimately ruled out.
