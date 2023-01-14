Antetokounmpo (knee) is not expected to play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It looks like Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game due to a sore left knee. In his absence, Bobby Portis again figures to be the prime beneficiary, while the likes of MarJon Beauchamp, Jordan Nwora and Sandro Mamukelashvili coud see some more minutes than usual.