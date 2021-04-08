Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game at Dallas.

Antetokounmpo was considered probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors before ultimately being ruled out, and he's expected to be sidelined again Thursday by the knee issue. Bobby Portis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo figure to see increased run for the Bucks, with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton continuing to have heavier offensive workloads.