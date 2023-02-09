Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers due to right knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo is likely to play through his nagging knee injury Thursday. The superstar forward is averaging 39.4 points, 15.6 and 5.8 assists in 32.2. minutes across his last five games, and is a must-play in all fantasy formats if he suits up, as expected.
