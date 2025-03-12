Antetokounmpo (calf) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Antetokounmpo continues to nurse a left calf strain but is trending toward playing Thursday against the visiting Lakers. The two-time NBA MVP is having another stellar season, averaging 30.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.
