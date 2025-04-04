Antetokounmpo (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Heat.
Antetokounmpo continues to receive probable tags due to a left foot sprain but is expected to make his fifth straight appearance Saturday. The superstar forward is coming off a historic performance in which he tallied 35 points, 20 assists, 17 rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes against Philadelphia.
