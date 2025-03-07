Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Magic.
Antetokounmpo continues to receive probable tags due to a calf issue but hasn't missed a game since Feb. 12. Even while bothered by his calf, Antetokounmpo has still recorded double-doubles in five of his last six outings.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Hits for 32 points in blowout•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Atlanta•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Tuesday•