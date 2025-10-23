default-cbs-image
Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as probable to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a back issue, which has kept his status uncertain for the first two games of the season. However, he did play in the season opener against the Wizards, posting a 37-point double-double, and is trending toward playing Friday.

