Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as probable to play in Friday's game against the Raptors.
Antetokounmpo is dealing with a back issue, which has kept his status uncertain for the first two games of the season. However, he did play in the season opener against the Wizards, posting a 37-point double-double, and is trending toward playing Friday.
