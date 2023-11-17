Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from questionable to probable Friday despite dealing with a right calf strain, which caused him to miss Wednesday's win over Toronto. The superstar forward will likely reclaim his starting spot from Andre Jackson if he's ultimately upgraded to available.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable against Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed probable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another huge performance•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Surpasses 50 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play•