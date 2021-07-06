Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, but Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said he's "pretty sure" he will play in the series, Adam Zagoria of Forbes Sports reports.

Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals after hyperextending his left knee during Game 4. The Bucks will likely handle the two-time-MVP's status on a game-to-game basis, but it's certainly encouraging that Lasry believes Antetokounmpo will be able to return at some point. "I mean hopefully we'll find out what happens with Giannis," Lasry said during a media appearance Tuesday. "But, you know, it's up to the medical staff and him as to how he's gonna feel but they'll figure it out. I'm pretty sure he'll play in the series. The question is when." In 15 playoff contests, the 26-year-old is averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 37.3 minutes per game. In his absence, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis have both stepped up with big performances and will likely be called upon again against the Suns if Antetokounmpo is unable to play.