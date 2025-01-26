Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has managed to play through a lingering right knee injury, and unless he suffers a setback he should be given the green light for Monday's contest. The two-time MVP has averaged 29.0 points on 60.3 percent shooting, 13.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 blocks over 33.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
