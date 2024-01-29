Antetokounmpo is listed as probable ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo finds himself on the injury report due to a non-COVID illness, but he is likely to play barring any new developments. The superstar forward is averaging 29.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.