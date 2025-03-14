Antetokounmpo (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report while he recovers from a left calf strain, though he hasn't missed an outing since returning from the All-Star break. In that 12-game span, the two-time MVP has averaged 26.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 30.3 minutes per contest. During that time, the superstar has shot 58.3 percent from the field.