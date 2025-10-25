Antetokounmpo (toe) is listed as probable to play in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo continues to nurse a toe injury, but that won't keep him off the floor Sunday. The superstar big man is coming off an incredible performance in the win over the Raptors on Friday, finishing with 31 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. He clearly doesn't seem to be too bothered by the injury.