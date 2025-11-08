Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Antetokounmpo is dealing with lingering left knee patellar tendinopathy, though he's likely to suit up in the front end of the Bucks' back-to-back set. The superstar forward has played in four straight games, averaging 30.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game during that span.
