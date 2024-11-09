Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Celtics due to right patella tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo is expected to play through his right knee injury Sunday. The superstar forward has logged at least 30 minutes in all eight of his appearances so far this season.
