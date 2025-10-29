Antetokounmpo (knee) has been listed as probable to play in Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo continues to manage left knee soreness, but it likely won't keep him off the floor Thursday. The superstar big man has had an incredible start to the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, shooting 64.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.