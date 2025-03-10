Antetokounmpo (calf) is probable for Tuesday's game against Indiana.

Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to the left calf strain that forced him to miss six consecutive contests before the All-Star break. However, the two-time MVP has appeared in 10 straight matchups since, during which he has averaged 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 30.0 minutes per contest. He has shot 58.9 percent from the field in that 10-game span.