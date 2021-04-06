Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness, but it looks like he will likely return to the lineup Tuesday. Pat Connaughton would likely return to the bench if Antetokounmpo does return.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes through practice•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ties season-high 47 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Goes for double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 32 points in return•