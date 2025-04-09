Now Playing

Antetokounmpo (shoulder) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing in Thursday's game against New Orleans despite dealing with a shoulder issue. The superstar big man is coming off his third consecutive triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in Tuesday's win against the Timberwolves.

