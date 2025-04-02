Antetokounmpo (foot) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
After recording a 37-point double-double in Tuesday's win against the Suns, Antetokounmpo is trending toward playing Thursday in Philadelphia. The superstar big man averaged 32.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor over his last five games.
