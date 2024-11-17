Antetokounmpo (kneecap) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The two-time MVP has been a mainstay on the injury report during the 2024-25 campaign, though he has missed just one game this year. Antetokounmpo is dealing with right patella tendinopathy, but he will likely play through the issue Monday. If the superstar takes a turn for the worse, Bobby Portis will likely draw the start.
