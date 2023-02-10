Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game versus the Clippers due to right knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo is expected to play through his nagging knee injury Friday. Despite dealing with that issue, the two-time MVP has scored at least 30 points in seven of his last eight games and has double-doubled in all of them.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for big second half•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Active as expected•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Likely to play against Lakers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nears triple-double Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Monday•