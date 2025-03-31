Antetokounmpo (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

The Bucks continue to include Antetokounmpo on the injury report due to a left foot sprain, though he's missed only one game since the All-Star break. Over his last five appearances, the two-time MVP has averaged 30.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.