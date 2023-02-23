Antetokounmpo (wrist) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Antetokounmpo is still being bothered by the wrist injury he sustained during Milwaukee's final game heading into the break, and with him being limited at Wednesday's practice, there's a chance he could be watching from the sidelines Friday night. If that's the case, Jrue Holiday will see a more pronounced role on offense and there will be more opportunity for guys like Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles and MarJon Beauchamp.