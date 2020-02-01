Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Limps to bench

Antetokounmpo left Friday's game against the Nuggets with an apparent leg injury, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The reigning MVP landed awkwardly on a shot attempt near the basket and stayed down for a brief period of time before ultimately getting to his feet and heading for the bench. The Bucks faced a hefty deficit with just over a minute to play when Antetokounmpo suffered the injury, so it's hard to say how serious the injury is. Per the Fox Sports Wisconsin telecast, initial indications are that he cramped up. Expect an update from the team on the star's status shortly.