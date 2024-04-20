Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Pacers, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
This is not a surprise, as the chances of Antetokounmpo playing in the series opener Sunday are looking slimmer by the minute. This means Bobby Portis should be in line to play a prominent role again, and if Antetokounmpo ends up being ruled out, all signs point to him trying to return to action for Game 2, scheduled for Tuesday.
