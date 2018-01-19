Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as out Saturday
Antetokounmpo is listed as out on the Bucks' game notes in advance of Saturday's game against the Sixers due to a sore right knee.
The Bucks have not provided an official update, but it's fair to assume Antetokounmpo will be held out as a precaution, as has been the case periodically throughout the season. The All-Star starter missed a game on Dec. 23 with a knee issue but has played every game since and is averaging more than 35 minutes per game in the month of January. Expect Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe to shoulder more of the offensive workload in Antetokounmpo's absence.
