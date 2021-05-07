Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a stomach illness.
Antetokounmpo was able to play through a thigh injury Wednesday, and he'll likely be able to play through his illness Friday. He recorded 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over Washington.
