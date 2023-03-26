Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo played both halves of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, so his presence on the injury report is presumably precautionary. He's appeared in seven straight contests since a three-game absence due to a hand injury and is averaging 30.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists during that stretch. While it's likely the MVP candidate will suit up, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm his availability ahead of Monday's 7:00 p.m. ET tip.