Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Saturday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Antetokounmpo sat out the team's most recent game Wednesday against the Suns due to soreness in his right knee -- the same knee giving him some discomfort over the summer. However, it appears the team feels relatively confident he'll suit up for Saturday's contest. More word on his status should emerge following that day's morning shootaround.