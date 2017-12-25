Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Tuesday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable on the Bucks' game notes for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

In a bit of a surprising move, the Bucks held Antetokounmpo out of Saturday's loss to the Hornets, citing soreness in his right knee. The issue was never considered serious, and all signs point to Antetokounmpo returning to action Tuesday night, as the Bucks face the Bulls for the second time in less than two weeks. For the month of December, the MVP candidate is averaging 30.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.