Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to a toothache.
The issue appears to be relatively minor, but Antetokounpo's status is worth monitoring -- especially as the Bucks head into a back-to-back set. The reigning MVP is coming off of another dominant individual performance in Saturday's game against Dallas, but the Bucks are just 2-3 in Orlando, with losses to the Mavs, Nets and Rockets.
