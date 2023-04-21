Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Antetokounmpo was upgraded from doubtful to questionable ahead of Game 2, but he ultimately didn't play due to a back bruise he suffered in Game 1. The former MVP was able to do some individual work before Friday's practice, but he wasn't cleared for contact. His status will likely come down to a game-time decision, so check back in ahead of Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.