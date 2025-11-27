Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounpo (thigh) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
This isn't much of an update for Milwaukee's franchise player, as he remains day-to-day. He was also questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat before ultimately getting ruled out. He could be shaping up to be a game-time call against New York.
