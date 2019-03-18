Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as questionable vs. Lakers
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN Reports.
Antetokounmpo rolled his ankle in the second half of Sunday's loss to Philly, but he was able to shake off the injury and finish with a career-best 52 points on 26 shots. The MVP candidate is likely dealing with some soreness in the ankle, and the Bucks will wait to see how it progresses before issuing an update at shootaround in the morning. Given that they're heading into a back-to-back set against two non-playoff teams in the Lakers and Cavs, it wouldn't be a surprise if Antetokounmpo is held out of at least one contest.
